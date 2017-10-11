Muni bond Wednesday update: 10-year yield falls

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Wednesday, Oct. 11:

BIGGEST MOVER: Three-year bonds. Yield rose 2 basis points over the last week to 1.18 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield decreased less than a basis point to 1.08 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 124 basis points, down from 125 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 180 basis points, compared with 180 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield dropped 1 basis point to 2.32 percent, compared with 2.35 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been widening over the last week. It was 1 basis point on Oct. 4. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 56 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield dropped by 1 basis point to 2.88 percent, compared with 2.88 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/