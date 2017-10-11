How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

U.S. stock indexes drifted back to record highs Wednesday as investors got ready for another round of corporate reports to begin. Technology, health care and household goods companies all rose.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index picked up 4.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,555.24.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 42.21 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,872.89.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 16.30 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,603.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 1.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,506.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.91 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is up 99.22 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 13.37 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.29 points, or 0.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 316.41 points, or 14.1 percent.

The Dow is up 3,110.29 points, or 15.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,220.43 points, or 22.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 149.79 points, or 11 percent.