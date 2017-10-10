The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending October 8, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. The Cuban Affair by Nelson DeMille - 9781501101748 - (Simon & Schuster)

3. Don't Let Go by Harlan Coben - 9780698411661 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye by David Lagercrantz - 9780451494337 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Mind Over Matter by Nora Roberts - 9781488027062 - (Silhouette)

7. Enemy of the State by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781476783543 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

8. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate - 9780425284698 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. A Column of Fire by Ken Follett - 9780735224476 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur - 9781449488895 - (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

