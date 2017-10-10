Sports Illustrated, Fortune to put out fewer issues

Time Inc. says it will publish fewer print issues for seven of its magazines, including Fortune, Entertainment Weekly and Sports Illustrated.

Continue Reading Below

The biggest change is at Sports Illustrated, which will drop to 27 issues annually from 38.

Time is also reducing how many copies it prints of its namesake weekly magazine to 2 million from 3 million.

Spokeswoman Jill Davison says the changes are intended to bolster the print business.

Time Inc. has been working to cut costs and find new revenue streams.

In the six months through June, the New York company's revenue fell 9 percent to $1.33 billion. It has posted an annual loss for the past two years and a loss of $72 million this year through June.