GE and Medtronic decline while Ericsson and Seagate rise

NEW YORK – Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
General Electric Co., down 96 cents to $23.43
The company said its chief financial officer will leave and named a Trian Fund representative to its board.
Medtronic PLC, down $2.88 to $76.93
The medical device maker said Hurricane Maria will reduce its quarterly earnings by $250 million.
Tesla Inc., down $13.94 to $342.94
Investors worried about the company's ability to make its Model 3 sedan after a Wall Street Journal report Friday.
OneMain Holdings Inc., up $2.94 to $31.82
Reuters reported that the consumer finance company is interested in selling itself.
Mazor Robotics Ltd., up $2.40 to $52.57
The surgical guidance systems developer forecast strong results for the third quarter.
Ericsson, up 16 cents to $5.89
The company said it will nominate industrial and mining executive Ronnie Leten to be its chairman.
Seagate Technology PLC, up 6 cents to $33.85
Technology companies did better than the rest of the market Monday.
McKesson Corp., down $3.15 to $148.14
Companies that distribute or sell prescription drugs continued to slip following speculation Amazon.com may start selling medications.