Why Carbonite Stock Gained 10% in September

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Data protection specialist Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) gained 10% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The increase helped push the volatile stock to a new high, with shares up more than 30% so far this year.

So what

September's boost came after Carbonite's management hosted an investor conference late in the month that included some positive news for shareholders. In their presentation, CEO Mohamad Ali and his executive team outlined a long-term plan that, through upgrades to the current data protection platform and extensions into new growth areas by acquisitions, the company could reach $1 billion of annual sales -- up from $250 million today.

Carbonite's biggest opportunity lies in cross-selling its existing customer base into more comprehensive protection solutions like cloud-based backup and migration and its upcoming disaster-recovery-as-a-service offering. The company can stand out against massive cloud providers like Amazon and Microsoft, executives contend, because of its ability to serve smaller customers and its focus on data protection.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

As for the short term, Carbonite's business should continue benefiting from its shift toward efficient cloud-based services. Management affirmed their third-quarter target that calls for sales to rise to between $60.5 million and $62.5 million compared to the prior year's $52.5 million as earnings expand. "We are confident in our ability to deliver a meaningful sequential increase in profitability during the third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Anthony Folger said in a press release.

That news suggesting Carbonite will take a small step toward its aggressive long-term operating goals was enough to send shares higher last month.

10 stocks we like better than Carbonite

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carbonite wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2017

Teresa Kersten is an employee of LinkedIn and is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft. Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends AMZN. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.