How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

Yet another gain for stocks on Thursday sent the Standard & Poor's 500 index higher for an eighth straight day, its longest winning streak since July 2013. It's the latest step higher for a market that's methodically climbed to record after record for much of this year as both the economy and corporate profits have improved.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 14.33 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,552.07.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 113.75, or 0.5 percent, to 22,775.39.

The Nasdaq composite rose 50.73, or 0.8 percent, to 6,585.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 4.32, or 0.3 percent, to 1,512.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 32.71 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Dow is up 370.30 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 89.40 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Russell 200 is up 21.23 points, or 1.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 313.24 points, or 14 percent.

The Dow is up 3,012.79 points, or 15.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,202.24 points, or 22.3 percent.

The Russell 200 is up 154.96 points, or 11.4 percent.