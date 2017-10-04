Mylan and Greenbrier rise; Office Depot and MBIA skid

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

PepsiCo, up 21 cents to $109.34

A shift from sodas to more healthy and low-calorie drinks crimped quarterly sales but strong snack sales pushed profits up 8 percent compared with last year.

Office Depot Inc., down 81 cents to $3.78

The office supply company said it will buy CompuCom for $1 billion and cut its operating income estimate.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $8.67 to $178.33

The lighting maker's fourth-quarter sales were lower than analysts had expected.

Mylan N.V., up $5.27 to $37.80

Regulators approved the company's generic version of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $2.40 to $15.10

The company is developing its own version of the MS drug Copaxone and may face tougher competition.

MBIA Inc., down 73 cents to $7.95

Companies that hold large amounts of Puerto Rican bonds tumbled after President Donald Trump discussed eliminating the island's debts.

Clearwater Paper Corp., down $4.95 to $45.35

The maker of pulp-based products said problems including rising prices and repairs at an Idaho mill hurt its business.

Greenbrier Cos., up 30 cents to $49.90

The railroad company said its full-year profit will be larger than it initially expected.