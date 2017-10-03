Why GoPro, Inc. Stock Popped 19.5% in September

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) jumped 19.5% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the action-camera and drone specialist offered strong preliminary results and introduced several new products.

To start, GoPro stock rose than 12% on Sept. 7 alone, which was the first trading day after the company announced that third-quarter 2017 revenue and gross margin would both arrive near the high ends of its previous guidance ranges. That guidance initially called for Q3 revenue of $290 million to $310 million, and gross margin of 36% to 38%.

GoPro Chief Operating Officer CJ Prober stated at the time that the company was enjoying strong demand for its products, adding that channel inventories had been reduced ahead of the impending launches of GoPro's new HERO6 and Fusion cameras.

So what

GoPro stock also skyrocketed in August, when that initial guidance was given -- though it also helped that the company crushed Q2 expectations and confirmed that the aforementioned new products were on track to be launched by the end of the year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Sure enough, GoPro not only introduced both the significantly improved HERO6 and Fusion during an event on Sept. 28, but it also added several key features to its Karma drone -- including "Follow-Me" functionality -- through a firmware update.

Now what

The $499.99 HERO6 Black was made immediately available at both GoPro.com and select retailers, while the $699.99 Fusion remains on pre-order and is expected to ship in November. Most importantly, both should be available in time for the crucial 2017 holiday season, which could serve to further accelerate GoPro's return to sustained profitability. If GoPro can sustain its recent momentum with equally strong demand for its newest products, I think the stock should only continue to respond in kind.

10 stocks we like better than GoPro

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GoPro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2017

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends GoPro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.