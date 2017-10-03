Treasury looking into private plane flight by top official

The Treasury Department's inspector general is looking into a trip a top Treasury official took on a plane owned by a wealthy hedge fund operator.

Continue Reading Below

Eli Miller, chief of staff for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, flew with Nelson Peltz, a founding partner in Trian Fund Management, on a trip to Palm Beach, Florida earlier this year.

Treasury confirmed the trip but said that Miller had gotten clearance to take the flight. Rich Delmar, counsel to the department's inspector general, says that the IG's office was looking into the travel, which was first reported by The Washington Post.

The investigation was the latest development in an on-going controversy over the use of government and private planes by top Trump administration officials. The issue has already cost one Cabinet member his job.