The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 1, 2017:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
3. NBA 2K18, 2K
4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
5. Toca Life: Office, Toca Boca AB
6. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
7. iSchedule, HotSchedules
8. kirakira+, Kentaro Yama
9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. Tabs & Chords - learn and play, Ultimate Guitar
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. tbh7/8, Midnight Labs LLC
2. Rolly Vortex, Voodoo
3. YouTube, Google, Inc.
4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
8. Bitmoji, Bitstrips
9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.
10. Homescapes, Playrix Games
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Toca Life: Office, Toca Boca AB
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Minds On Physics the App - Part 1, Physics Classroom, LLC
4. XtraMath, XtraMath
5. NBA 2K18, 2K
6. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
7. Notability, Ginger Labs
8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
9. Minecraft: Story Mode - S2, Telltale Inc
10. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Homescapes, Playrix Games
2. YouTube, Google, Inc.
3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4. Modern Combat Versus, Gameloft
5. Bowmasters - Multiplayer Game, Playgendary
6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
7. Snake VS Block, Voodoo
8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
9. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.
10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.