The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 1, 2017:
Continue Reading Below
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Spider-Man: Homecoming
2. Wonder Woman (2017)
3. Transformers: The Last Knight
4. The Big Sick
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
5. The House (2017)
6. Kingsman: The Secret Service
7. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
8. Baywatch
9. The Mummy (2017)
10. Baby Driver
iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:
1. The Little Hours
2. The Beguiled (2017)
3. The Hero
4. Beatriz At Dinner
5. It Comes At Night
6. Literally, Right Before Aaron
7. The Layover
8. Into the Forest
9. 2:22
10. The Lost City of Z
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.