The Latest: EU party leader urges sacking of UK's Johnson

The Latest on Britain's departure from the European Union (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

The head of the biggest party grouping in the European Parliament is calling for British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to be sacked for creating confusion over Brexit.

European People's Party chairman Manfred Weber appealed to Prime Minister Theresa May to sack Johnson, "because we need a clear answer who is responsible for the British position."

Weber turned Henry Kissinger's observation about the many leaders in the EU onto Britain, asking who he should call to know the real U.K. position on the country's withdrawal from the bloc: "Theresa May, Boris Johnson, or even (Brexit negotiator) David Davis?"

___

9:45 a.m.

The European Union says not enough progress has been made in Brexit discussions with Britain, particularly over what London has to pay as part of its departure, to allow discussions to move onto future trade arrangements.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a session at the European parliament that more needs to be done on the withdrawal issues for EU nations to agree moving to the next phase of future relations later this month.

Financial issues appear to be a key stumbling block to an orderly British withdrawal from the EU.

Juncker said "the taxpayers in the EU 27 should not pay for the British decision" to leave while the bloc's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said "serious differences remain."