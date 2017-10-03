GM making 'rapid progress' toward self-driving car deployment: executive

General Motors Co’s (GM) Cruise Automation unit is making “rapid progress” toward deploying self-driving cars that don’t require a human driver, the head of Cruise Automation said on Tuesday.

Kyle Vogt did not say when he expects Cruise Automation’s software will be ready to deploy commercially in a ride services business.

His comments followed a statement by GM’s chief executive officer on Tuesday that it could deploy self-driving cars without a human driver “in the coming months.”

GM shares have risen sharply in recent days in part on investor enthusiasm for its self-driving car efforts. The stock was up nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as it reported higher U.S. sales in September.

Vogt, in a call with reporters and in a blog post, said Cruise’s decision to test its technology on the congested streets of San Francisco is helping to speed development.

GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, in a blog post released Tuesday, wrote, “In the coming months, we’ll take the next bold steps in testing our autonomous technology as we lead the way to fully self-driving vehicles without any human driver as a backup.”

GM Cruise vehicles, for example, must maneuver past double-parked cars on narrow San Francisco streets 24.3 times more often than vehicles in suburban environments, Vogt said.



One of Cruise’s rivals in the race to deploy self-driving cars, Alphabet Inc’s Waymo, tests vehicles mainly on the suburban streets around Palo Alto in Silicon Valley.

“There’s almost no comparison between driving in an urban environment and a suburban” environment, Vogt said.