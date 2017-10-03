Coates promotes new book 'We Were Eight Years in Power'

Ta-Nehisi (tah neh-HAH'-see) Coates has personal and political thoughts to share on publication day for his new book.

The award-winning author and journalist spoke before hundreds of people gathered Tuesday night in New York City.

He was interviewed on stage at the New School by his editor, Chris Jackson, as he discussed "We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy." The book includes essays Coates wrote during President Barack Obama's administration and commentary by the author as he takes in the election of Donald Trump last fall.

"We Were Eight Years in Power" is already in the top five on Amazon.com's best-seller list. It includes a new and widely discussed essay, "The First White President," in which Coates writes about Trump's race being an essential factor in his surprise victory.