Why Scientific Games Corporation Stock Jumped 30% in September

What happened

Shares of gaming company Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) moved higher throughout September amid the unveiling of its proprietary SciQ lottery retail environment and a large portfolio of new game content, as well as the announcement of a planned acquisition of NYX Gaming Group. The stock soared 30.3% during the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The new innovations and a robustly expanded portfolio of new games unveiled at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) had investors looking up.

So what

Scientific Games' new SciQ lottery retail environment was unveiled at the North American State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) annual conference. The company said the SciQ lottery environment features "new, patented technology that has already been previewed by several major national retail chains that recognize it may revolutionize the way instant games are sold at retail."

Among Scientific Games' new gaming offerings at G2E, it said what made its booth stand out was its new James Bond showcase, according to the company's press release: "The centerpiece of Scientific Games' G2E exhibit this year is the immersive JAMES BOND Experience ... which gives Scientific Games the rights to leverage all past and future iconic JAMES BOND films, as well as the film's talent portraying JAMES BOND."

Regarding the company's acquisition of NYX Gaming Group, Scientific Games CEO Kevin Sheehan said the transaction will help position Scientific "to capitalize on the growing online gaming and sports betting markets."

Now what

Investors should keep an eye out for updates from management on how vendors respond to these new gaming innovations, and how these games impact results. Furthermore, investors should look for the acquisition of NYX Gaming Group to close by management's target period of the first quarter of 2018.

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.