How major US stock indexes fared on Monday

U.S. stocks set more records Monday as health care companies and banks continued to surge as investors grew more optimistic about the recovery in manufacturers.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 9.76 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,529.12.

The Dow Jones industrial average surged 152.51 points, or 0.7 percent, to 22,557.60.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 20.76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,516.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 18.61 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,509.47.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is 290.29 points, or 13 percent.

The Dow is up 2,795 points, or 14.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,133.60 points, or 21.2 percent.

The Russell 200 is up 152.34 points, or 11.2 percent.