Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 5 cents at $4.4320 a bushel; Dec corn lost .40 cent 3.5460 a bushel; December oats lost 1.40 cents at $2.4960 a bushel while Nov. soybeans declined 6.40 cents to $9.6160 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle was up .03 cent at $1.0913 a pound; October feeder cattle was up .20 cent at $1.5243 a pound; October lean hogs was up 1.28 cents at $.5668 a pound.