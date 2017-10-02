Delta flight lands safely in Detroit after engine issue

Officials say a Delta Airlines flight from New York's LaGuardia Airport landed safely at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after reporting an engine problem.

Delta spokeswoman Kate Modolo says in an email that flight 964 declared an emergency on Monday morning before landing at the airport in the suburb of Romulus.

No injuries have been reported. Modolo says there were 154 passengers aboard the plane and that they were able to leave the plane normally after it taxied to the gate.