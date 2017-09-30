UK PM May faces new tensions before Conservative conference

British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing new tensions within her Conservative Party on the question of how to best manage Britain's departure from the European Union.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told The Sun newspaper that a proposed transition period to ease the impact of Brexit must not last "a second more" than the two years that May proposed during a speech in Italy last week. Johnson also says Britain must not pay for access to the EU's single market.

Some leading Conservatives, meanwhile, are suggesting Britain should end its talks with the EU as early as Christmas if there is no concrete progress. Senior figures in the Leave Means Leave group say the government could instead allow World Trade Organization rules to take effect after Britain leaves the EU in March 2019.