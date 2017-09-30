Ask a Fool: How Are My Dividends Taxed?

Q: I bought my first stock a few months ago, and just received my first dividend payment. Will I have to pay tax on this income?

Continue Reading Below

The short answer? It depends.

The rate at which dividends are taxed hinges on two main factors: your marginal tax bracket and whether the dividend is "qualified" or not.

To be qualified, a dividend needs to meet two basic requirements. First, it must be paid by a U.S. corporation or a foreign corporation traded on a major U.S. stock exchange. Second, you must have owned the stock for more than 60 days in the 121-day period staring 60 days prior to the ex-dividend date.

Furthermore, dividends paid by pass-through companies such as real estate investment trusts typically aren't considered to be qualified.

If your dividend isn't a qualified dividend, it will be taxed as ordinary income at your marginal tax rate, or tax bracket. If your dividend is qualified, it is taxed at more favorable rates of 0% for the two lowest tax brackets, 15% for the 25%-35% tax brackets, and 20% for the top tax bracket. High earners are also subject to an additional 3.8% net investment income surtax, regardless of whether their dividends are qualified or not.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, if you hold your dividend stock in an IRA, you won't have to pay any dividend taxes on an ongoing basis. Rather, any withdrawals from a traditional IRA will be treated as ordinary income, but you won't pay a penny as long as you leave the money in the account. And with a Roth IRA, any qualified distributions, even those that represent dividend income, are completely tax-free.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of Sept. 5, 2017.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.