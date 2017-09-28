Rep. Steve Scalise returns to Capitol Hill

Wall Street opens lower after economic data

Wall Street Reuters

Traders Timothy Nick, left, Peter Tuchman, center, and Gordon Charlop work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 16, 2017. U.S. stock indexes took a small step back on Thursday, while bond yields recovered some of their sharp ... losses from the prior day. Stock markets around the world rallied. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims rose more than expected and that the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma may slow the pace of third-quarter GDP growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.87 points, or 0.08 percent, to 22,322.84. The S&P 500 lost 2.75 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,504.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.26 points, or 0.25 percent, to 6,437.00.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

