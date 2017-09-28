UK aviation regulator threatens action against Ryanair

Ryanair says it will meet with Britain's Civil Aviation Authority after the agency threatened to take enforcement action against the budget carrier for what it described as persistently misleading passengers about flight cancelations.

The airline said Thursday it would "fully comply" with whatever requirements the CAA imposes.

The CAA warning issued Wednesday came after Ryanair scrapped 18,000 more flights in a second round of cancelations after the airline "messed up" the scheduling of pilot vacations. The Dublin-based carrier says 34 routes will be suspended from November to March 2018, affecting some 400,000 customers who had already booked flights

The regulator says Ryanair must ensure customers receive comprehensive information about their rights and compensation entitlements. It says the airline again "failed to provide customers with the necessary and accurate information."