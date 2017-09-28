Rite Aid posts 2Q profit

CAMP HILL, Pa. – Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $170.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.
The drugstore chain posted revenue of $7.68 billion in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.28. A year ago, they were trading at $8.07.
