Rite Aid posts 2Q profit

Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $170.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $7.68 billion in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.28. A year ago, they were trading at $8.07.

