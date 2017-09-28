The Latest: Turkey president says Kurds should be 'content'

The Latest on developments in Iraq (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Iraq's Kurdish region has "thrown itself into the fire" by holding a referendum on independence from Iraq.

Speaking at a police academy graduation ceremony in Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan called on Masoud Barzani, the leader of Iraq's Kurdish administration, to be content with the region's current semi-autonomous status, enjoy its oil revenues, and not drag it into an "adventure that is bound to end in chagrin."

"Sit still! You are at the helm in northern Iraq, you have money, wealth and everything, you have oil," Erdogan said.

Turkey had forged close ties to Iraq's Kurdish region, but is strongly opposed to its moves toward independence. It has threatened military action and economic sanctions against the landlocked region.

Yildirim said Thursday that Turkey would not refrain from taking action if Turkey's security is threatened, adding however that "it is not our first choice."

Yildirim reiterated that Turkey would deal with the central government in Baghdad on issues related to border crossings, air space and economic relations, no longer recognizing the Kurdish region's authority

12:40 p.m.

Qatar Airways says it is canceling its flight to Irbil after Iraq ordered international airlines to halt their flights in and out of the city starting Friday amid a dispute over the Kurdish independence referendum.

The state carrier said Thursday all flights would be canceled starting Saturday, while rescheduling and canceling other flights planned to go to and from Irbil on Friday.

The Doha-based carrier is the only one of the three main Gulf airlines that fly into Irbil.

The decision comes after the state-run Qatar News Agency earlier quoted Qatar Airways' CEO as saying his airline will continue to fly to Irbil "as long as its airspace remains open and there are no security issues."

Iraq's Transport Ministry ordered international airlines to halt service to Irbil, the Kurdish regional capital, and Sulaimaniyah, its second city, beginning Friday evening. That's due to tensions over an independence referendum held this week in Iraq's Kurdish region and disputed territories.

Already, low-cost carrier FlyDubai says it is halting flights from Saturday.

12:10 p.m.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says Turkey has agreed to deal only with Baghdad on oil exports from the self-ruled Kurdish region, which seeks secession from Iraq.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday following a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, al-Abadi says Binali Yildirim stressed his government's support on all measures taken in response to the Kurdish independence referendum.

In defiance of Baghdad, the self-ruled Kurdish region has been unilaterally exporting crude oil produced in their region and contested areas through Turkey.

The statement adds that both countries will continue cooperating to help implement the measures.

The Kurds angered Baghdad and Iraq's neighbors by holding an independence referendum this week. Though it's non-binding, it has inceased tensions between the Kurds and Baghdad as well as Turkey and Iran, both of which have a sizable Kurdish population.

8:05 a.m.

A state news agency is quoting the CEO of Qatar Airways as saying his airline will continue to fly to Irbil "as long as its airspace remains open and there are no security issues."

That's according to a late Wednesday night report by the state-run Qatar News Agency. It quoted CEO Akbar al-Baker as making the comments at a tourism event in Doha.

Qatar Airways is the only one of three major long-haul Gulf carriers to fly into Irbil.

Iraq's Transport Ministry ordered international airlines to halt service to Irbil, the Kurdish regional capital, and Sulaimaniyah, its second city, beginning Friday evening. That's due to tensions over an independence referendum held this week in Iraq's Kurdish region and disputed territories.

Low-cost carrier FlyDubai says it is halting flights from Saturday.