Auction of Brazil power plant rights fetches nearly $4B

The Brazilian government has sold operating licenses for four hydroelectric dams to companies from China, France and Italy, fetching nearly $4 billion in an auction at the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange.

The total paid for the four plants in the state of Minas Gerais was nearly 10 percent more than the government's minimum asking price.

China's State Power Investment Corp. will pay $2.4 billion to operate the Sao Simao hydroelectric plant.

France's Engie will pay $1.1 billion to run two plants, Jaguara and Miranda.

And Enel of Italy was awarded the right to operate the Volta Grande plant Wednesday after bidding $440 million.

Together the four plants have a total installed capacity of 2,922 megawatts.