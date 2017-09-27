Anthem will not sell individual Obamacare plans in Maine next year

U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it will not offer individual Obamacare plans in Maine in 2018, citing uncertainty over government operations, including whether it will provide subsidies to reduce costs under the Affordable Care Act.

The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Senate failed again to come up with enough votes to pass a plan to repeal and replace the ACA, often referred to as Obamacare.

Insurers must sign government contracts detailing where they will offer 2018 coverage by midnight on Wednesday.

Anthem has announced its intention to pare back 2018 Obamacare offerings in several states, including Nevada and Georgia.

Under Maine's guaranteed renewal law, current individual members will be able to renew their health plan in 2018, Anthem said. However they will be offered a plan off the Obamacare exchange and will not be eligible to receive financial assistance or subsidies, which could make them unaffordable for some current customers.

As of last week, two other carriers besides Anthem were selling insurance in Maine, according to government data.

Anthem said it will offer one off-exchange gold-level plan that will only be available in Aroostook, Hancock and Washington Counties.

The move by Anthem does not affect people who have employer-based insurance or individuals enrolled in Medicare, the company said.

