The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 24, 2017:
Continue Reading Below
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. NBA 2K18, 2K
3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4. Toca Life: Office, Toca Boca AB
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
5, Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
6. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
7. iSchedule, HotSchedules
8. Sky Guide AR, Fifth Star Labs LLC
9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. tbh7/8,Midnight Labs LLC
2. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
3. YouTube, Google, Inc.
4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji,Bitstrips
7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
8. Gmail - email by Google: secur...,Google, Inc.
9. Spotify Music, Spotify Ltd.
10. Google Maps, Google, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Toca Life: Office, Toca Boca AB
2. Minds On Physics the App - Part 1, Physics Classroom, LLC
3. Minecraft, Mojang
4. NBA 2K18, 2K
5. XtraMath, XtraMath
6. Notability, Ginger Labs
7. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
9. Minecraft: Story Mode - S2, Telltale Inc
10. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube, Google, Inc.
2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
3. Gmail - email by Google: secur...,Google, Inc
4. Homescapes, Playrix Games
5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Flip Master, Miniclip.com
8. Snake VS Block, Voodoo
9. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.
10. Bowmasters - Multiplayer Game,Playgendary
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.