Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead US indexes higher

The latest on developments in financial markets

9:35 a.m.

Technology stocks were leading a broad gain in early trading on Wall Street, bouncing back after a downturn a day earlier.

Chipmaker Nvidia jumped 4.1 percent in early trading Tuesday, while Apple climbed 1.3 percent. Software maker Red Hat surged 5.7 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

Credit monitoring company Equifax sank 1.6 percent after announcing the departure of CEO Richard Smith. Equifax was hit by a data breach that exposed personal information on about 143 million Americans.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,502.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,352. The Nasdaq composite rose 30 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,402.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.24 percent.