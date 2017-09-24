A List of Bank of the Ozarks' Acquisitions

One of the ways Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK) has fueled its rapid organic growth since the financial crisis has been to purchase deposits in bank acquisitions.

Continue Reading Below

It has acquired 15 banks over the past seven years. The first wave came in 2010 and 2011, when Bank of the Ozarks picked up a half-dozen banks from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Since then, it's purchased more than a half-dozen more, with the latest being C1 Financial, one of the largest banks in Tampa, Fla., in a 2015 sale. Only a week after the deal closed, C1's CEO, Trevor Burgess, unexpectedly quit, despite being named chief innovation officer for Bank of the Ozarks. He wanted to spend more time with his family, reports the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

That aside, there's no question that Bank of the Ozarks has been an acquisitive bank since the financial crisis. Here's what Bank of the Ozarks has acquired since 2003:

Announce Date Seller State Target Assets 11/9/2015 C1 Financial Florida 1,712,483 10/19/2015 Community & Southern Holdings Georgia 3,859,536 5/6/2015 Bank of the Carolinas North Carolina 363,436 7/31/2014 Intervest Bancshares New York 1,596,027 1/30/2014 Summit Bancorp Arkansas 1,209,041 12/9/2013 Bancshares, Inc. Texas 300,894 1/24/2013 First National Bank of Shelby North Carolina -- 10/4/2012 Genala Banc Alabama 170,422 4/29/2011 Park Avenue Bank Georgia 827,676 4/29/2011 First Choice Community Bank Georgia 310,004 1/14/2011 Oglethorpe Bank Georgia 212,734 12/17/2010 Chestatee State Bank Georgia 234,468 9/10/2010 Horizon Bank Florida 164,034 7/16/2010 Woodlands Bank South Carolina 355,334 3/26/2010 Unity National Bank Georgia 264,300 3/11/2003 RVB Bancshares Arkansas 53,884

One thing that's important to point out, if you want an updated perspective on Bank of the Ozarks, is that despite all of these acquisitions, most of its balance sheet has been generated organically.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the second quarter, 73% of its loan portfolio consisted of non-purchased loans -- i.e., those originated by the bank. And of those, 68% come from a single unit of the bank -- the real estate specialties group, which is responsible for making large and complex commercial real estate loans.

This goes to my point at the outset that Bank of the Ozarks has used acquisitions not as an end in themselves, but rather as a means to fund its organic growth by acquiring deposits.

10 stocks we like better than Bank of the Ozarks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bank of the Ozarks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2017

John Maxfield has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.