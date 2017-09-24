Anti-govt pastor in Zimbabwe arrested for video of shortages

Police in Zimbabwe have arrested an anti-government pastor after he circulated videos highlighting the country's worsening economic problems.

Continue Reading Below

Defense lawyer Harrison Nkomo says pastor Evan Mawarire, who last year organized the county's biggest protests in a decade, has been charged with subversion.

Mawarire is to appear in court on Monday due to separate subversion charges linked to earlier anti-government campaigns.

The latest charges came after Mawarire posted videos that include images of long lines of people waiting for fuel. In the videos, Mawarire accuses the government of 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe of being insensitive to the problems affecting the once-prosperous southern African country.

Mawarire fled to the United States last year after his involvement in protests. He returned in February and was charged with subversion.