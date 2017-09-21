WASHINGTON – Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Sept. 20
|$20,129,161
|Statutory debt limit
|--Suspended--
|Total public debt outstanding Sept. 20
|$20,164,808
|Operating balance Sept. 20
|$151,204
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Aug
|$274,563
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$257,688
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Aug
|-$673,711
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$619,092
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Aug
|$2,966,172
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$2,910,151
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Aug
|$3,639,882
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$3,529,243
|Gold assets in Aug
|$11,041