Roads near Frankfurt Airport to close for WWII bomb removal

German authorities say they will be shutting down some roads to traffic near Frankfurt Airport after the discovery of a World War II-era bomb during construction work.

The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that a portion of the A3 Autobahn will be shut down, along with smaller area roads, while experts defuse and remove the bomb between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The airport is closed to air traffic during those hours.

The bomb was found Tuesday during work on constructing a new subway link to the airport.

Even more than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions still turn up regularly during construction work in Germany — a testament to the ferocity of the conflict.