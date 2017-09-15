The Latest: Restaurant in beer case to appeal $750,000 award

The Latest on the verdict in a trial over tainted beer that injured a New Jersey man (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

The parent company of an Atlantic City, New Jersey, restaurant ordered to pay half of a $750,000 award to a man injured when he drank a beer tainted by a caustic substance says it will appeal.

Houston-based Landry's Inc. says it did nothing wrong and should not have to pay half of the amount a jury awarded to Richard Washart on Friday.

The Seaville, New Jersey, man sued a McCormick & Schmick's restaurant located at the Harrah's casino, claiming he was served beer tainted by a caustic agent used to clean beer tap lines. His esophagus and stomach were burned. Harrah's was not a defendant in his lawsuit.

The restaurant blamed a company it uses to clean its beer lines, Kramer Beverage Co., of Hammonton, New Jersey. The beverage company denies being at the restaurant when the man drank the beer in 2012.

11:40 a.m.

A New Jersey man severely burned after drinking a beer tainted by a caustic chemical at an Atlantic City casino restaurant has been awarded $750,000.

Paul D'Amato, the lawyer for Richard Washart, tells The Associated Press the jury awarded him $650,000 Friday for pain and suffering, and $100,000 for emotional distress.

The Seaville, New Jersey, man, sued McCormick & Schmick's which is located at the Harrah's casino, claiming he was served beer tainted by a caustic agent used to clean beer tap lines. Harrah's was not a defendant in the suit.

The restaurant blamed a company it uses to clean its beer lines, Kramer Beverage Co., of Hammonton, New Jersey, which denied being at the restaurant when the 2012 incident took place.

The defendants each must pay half the award.