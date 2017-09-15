Grain mixed, Livestock higher

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for Dec. delivery was higher 2.60 cents at $4.4560 a bushel; Dec corn was unchanged at $3.5420 a bushel; December oats lost 2.40 cents at $2.3540 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was down 2.40 cents to $9.7340 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle gained .40 cent at $1.0733 a pound; September feeder cattle gained .33 cent at $1.4913 a pound; October lean hogs was .05 cent higher at $.5908 a pound.