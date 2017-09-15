On Our Radar

Futures dip; econ data blast awaited for rate-hike clues

Markets Reuters

Trader Fred DeMarco works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following some encouraging results from retailers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Trader Fred DeMarco works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following some encouraging results from retailers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP)

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Friday, with investors shrugging off North Korea's latest missile test and instead awaiting a slew of economic data for indicators on when interest rates will next be raised.

Continue Reading Below

* Pyongyang fired a second missile in as many weeks over Japan, an action that drew widespread criticism from global leaders but barely moved shares and other risk assets.

* Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 falling as domestic consumer prices grew at their briskest pace in seven months, increasing the odds of a third interest rate hike this year.

* Data on Friday includes a report at 8:30 a.m. ET (12:30 GMT) that is likely to show U.S. retail sales rose 0.1 percent in August, following a strong reading in July that suggested the economy continued to gain momentum early in the third quarter.

* Consumer sentiment likely dipped in September to 95.1 in from 96.8 in August, a preliminary reading from University of Michigan report is expected to show at 10:00 a.m. ET.

* A Federal Reserve report at 9:15 a.m. ET is expected to show industrial production increased 0.1 percent in August, after rising 0.2 percent in July.

Continue Reading Below

* Volatility may rise on as Friday, which marks the quadruple witching day, when investors unwind interests in futures and options contracts prior to their expiration.

* Among stocks, Oracle's shares fell 3.77 percent in premarket trading due to the company's disappointing profit forecast and indications of a slowing cloud business.

* United Continental, Spirit Airlines and American Airlines fell between 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent after JPMorgan downgraded all three stocks.

* Equifax dropped 2.23 percent, on track for its biggest weekly drop since July 2001, in the aftermath of a massive data breach.

* Carnival Corp was down 3.39 percent after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform."

 

Futures snapshot at 7:01 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.01 percent, with 3,516 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.11 percent, with 28,982 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.14 percent, on volume of 4,662 contracts. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments