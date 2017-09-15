On Our Radar

Employers stepped up hiring in 6 US states last month

Economic Indicators Associated Press

A woman opens a glass door with a "Now Hiring" sign on it as she enters a Staples store in New York March 3, 2011. New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to their lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years, signalling an acceleration in job creation could be taking shape. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: EMPLOYMENT BUSINESS)

A woman opens a glass door with a "Now Hiring" sign on it as she enters a Staples store in New York March 3, 2011. New U.S. claims for ... unemployment benefits fell last week to their lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years, signalling an acceleration in job creation could be taking shape. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: EMPLOYMENT BUSINESS) (Reuters)

Expand

Hiring picked up in six U.S. states last month, fell in three and was mostly unchanged in 41 states in August.

Continue Reading Below

The Labor Department said that the unemployment rate rose in eight states, dropped in one, and was also mostly the same in 41 states.

More from FOXBusiness.com...

The figures reflect the steady job gains nationwide that have fueled the eight-year long economic recovery from the Great Recession. U.S. employers added 156,000 jobs overall last month, and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 percent, still near a 16-year low.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.3 percent in Tennessee, the lowest on records in that state dating back to 1976. North Dakota and Colorado reported the nation's lowest unemployment rates, at 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments