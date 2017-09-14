U.S. futures rebound, global stocks brush off North Korea's latest missile launch

European stocks ticked slightly lower Friday after gains in Asian indexes, with most investors seeming to show little concern after the latest North Korean missile launch over Japan.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.2% shortly after the opening bell, led by a 0.4% fall in the U.K's FTSE 100, which tends to fall when the British pound appreciates sharply.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed up 0.52% and South Korea's Kospi moved higher 0.35%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was flat.

Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening loss for the S&P 500, after notching its third highest close in history, despite finishing down.

North Korea's latest missile test early Friday didn't generate a lasting market reaction. The launch is the second to fly over Japan in less than a month and the first since the United Nations adopted fresh sanctions Monday.

"In general, and the markets have kind of figured this out, geopolitical events are fairly short-lived. You have to be careful of them and they will create stress moments in the market, perhaps corrections, but they don't tend to last," said Matthew Peron, global head of equities for Northern Trust Asset Management.

Haven assets had a similarly muted reaction to the latest Pyongyang test. Gold prices were up 0.3%, while the Japanese yen, which tends to rise when markets stutter, lost 0.4% against the U.S. dollar, while the Swiss franc was flat.

Elsewhere in the currency market, the U.S. dollar was flat and the pound moved to as high as $1.344 in early European trading Friday, building on its 1.4% gain against the dollar after the Bank of England said Thursday it would keep interest rates unchanged, but signaled that officials are preparing to raise interest rates within months to restrain accelerating inflation.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield moved lower to trade at 2.189% according to Tradeweb, compared with Thursday's close of 2.199%. The 10-year German government bond yield was also slightly off at 0.409%, from 0.416% Thursday. Yields fall as prices rise.

In the commodities market, Brent crude lost 0.6% to trade at $55.15 a barrel and copper was up 0.2%.

Write to Ese Erheriene at ese.erheriene@wsj.com