Hurricane Irma set records for The Weather Channel, too

Hurricane Irma was a record-setter for The Weather Channel, too.

The Nielsen company said an average of 3.29 million people watched the network on Sunday as the deadly storm blew over Florida. The network had 2.82 million on Saturday as the storm approached from the Caribbean.

The network has never had a bigger audience. Its previous record came with Hurricane Irene in 2011, when it measured 2.48 million viewers.

More than 10 million people watched either The Weather Channel or the three cable news networks on Sunday night.