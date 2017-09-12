Smithfield moving sponsorship from Petty to Stewart-Haas

Smithfield Foods will leave Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season to become a primary sponsor next year at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Smithfield has been with RPM for six seasons, and the departure of food company leaves the future of the Petty organization in flux. The team this year downsized to one Cup car because of sponsorship.

SHR did not reveal which of its four cars Smithfield will sponsor. The team also said details will be coming on a driver who will be added to SHR's Cup Series lineup in 2018.

SHR currently fields cars for Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer. Only Harvick has solid sponsorship, and the team has been piecing together backing on its other three cars all season.