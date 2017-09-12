Rhode Island officials to assist hundreds of Benny's workers

Rhode Island officials say they'll assist hundreds of employees affected after the southern New England retail chain Benny's announced it was closing its doors.

The director of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training tells WPRI-TV agency workers will help Benny's employees work on their resumes, apply for unemployment benefits and find other job openings.

The Bromberg family, which owns the chain, says they are retiring. The company says the decision to close was influenced by the changing retail market and the dominance of online retailers such as Amazon.

Benny's employs more than 400 people in Rhode Island.

The company plans to close all its 31 stores by the end of 2017. Over 700 workers will lose jobs in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.