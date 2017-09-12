Apple, Inc.'s Big Event: What to Expect

It's finally here. Tuesday morning, executives at Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will take the stage during the company's first-ever event at its new Steve Jobs Theater. During the highly anticipated event, Apple is expected debut its special 10th anniversary iPhone, alongside a few other new products.

Continue Reading Below

With Apple stock hitting new highs in the weeks leading up to the event, and trading nearly 40% higher year to date, the pressure is on. Will Apple's new products be able to live up to investors high expectations? Before Apple's event on Tuesday morning, here's a close look at what the ever-active Apple rumor mill is anticipating.

The "iPhone X"

The most important product launch during the event will almost certainly be Apple's latest iPhone. While Apple hasn't confirmed a planned iPhone launch during the event, Apple releases new iPhones every fall. A new iPhone, therefore, is all but certain.

But this year's iPhone launch is expected to be different, including the launch of a high-end, 10th-anniversary iPhone with a redesigned form factor, alongside two other new iPhones.

Over the weekend, software code embedded in Apple's new mobile operating system revealed that Apple's special edition iPhone will reportedly be called "iPhone X." The new device is expected to sport a totally overhauled design and include lots of new technology.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

In a move that will test Apple's pricing power, the new device is rumored to have a starting price of $1,000.

An iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

In the same software leak, Apple's other two phones' names were revealed to be iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X pic.twitter.com/OVLfhLxTdT — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

The new devices are expected to look like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but boast improved performance.

An Apple Watch Series 3

Apple is also expected to update its Apple Watch, launching the Apple Watch Series 3. The big selling point on the new Apple Watch is rumored to be cellular connectivity, making the device more capable when it is not wirelessly connected to an iPhone.

Despite the fact that Apple still buries Apple Watch sales in its other products segment, the device's importance to Apple is growing. With the help of Apple Watch, Apple's other products revenue in its most recent quarter was the company's fastest-growing product segment, up 23% year over year. Further, Apple said sales of its Apple Watch were up 50% year over year during the quarter, making the device the world's best-selling smartwatch by a significant margin.

A new Apple TV

Next on the list of expected important product launches is a refreshed Apple TV. Several years after its last refresh, the updated device is expected to include 4K video streaming capabilities, a faster processor, and live TV integrations.

Apple hasn't said much about Apple TV in recent quarters, but a much-needed update could be what Apple needs to revitalize the device's sales.

In addition to these products, Apple is also expected to reveal more information on its recently unveiled HomePod. Though Apple announced the HomePod this summer, the unveiling focused mostly on the smart speaker's sound quality rather than Siri integrations. Apple is planning to begin HomePod shipments in December.

Apple's Sept. 12 event starts at 10 a.m. PDT and will be available to stream live on Apple's website and through the "Apple Events" app on Apple TV.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2017

Daniel Sparks owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.