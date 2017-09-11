Grain mixed, Livestock lower

Grain futures were higher Mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was higher 4 cents at $4.1760 a bushel; Sept corn was down 1.40 cents at $3.4260 a bushel; December oats gained .60 cent at $2.3260 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was up 1.60 cents to $9.6360 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle gained .03 cent at $1.0735 a pound; Sepember feeder cattle gained .03 cent at $1.4790 a pound; October lean hogs was .48 cent lower at $.6168 a pound.