GE Aviation's Indiana engine factory hopes to grow workforce

Production is slowly growing at GE Aviation's jet engine factory in western Indiana, though much of the $110 million plant is quiet two years it opened.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Lafayette plant has 87 employees and is building about six engines a week for passenger airliners.

The company originally predicted having 200 workers by 2018, but is now adjusting the goal to have 230 workers by 2019 and producing five engines a day by 2020.

The facility produces the Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion engine, which has a backlog of more than 14,000 orders. The new engine is designed to be more fuel-efficient and powers single-aisle commercial aircraft.

Lafayette site leader Eric Matteson says the plant currently focuses on engine assembly, but will shift to providing more maintenance and repair services in 2020.

