Wall St opens slightly higher; Hurricane Irma in focus

Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday after the ECB reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance, while investors kept an eye on Hurricane Irma, which is on track to hit Florida by the weekend.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.69 points, or 0.07 percent, to 21,822.33. The S&P 500 gained 2.63 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,468.17. The Nasdaq Composite added 9.86 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,403.18. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)