Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. U2; $8,295,222; $115.99.
2. Coldplay; $7,780,885; $88.60.
3. Guns N' Roses; $6,037,026; $102.14.
4. Metallica; $4,529,263; $109.00.
5. Celine Dion; $3,571,852; $144.46.
6. Depeche Mode; $2,933,439; $74.82.
7. Dead & Company; $1,934,271; $73.49.
8. Roger Waters; $1,687,985; $123.75.
9. Ed Sheeran; $1,595,666; $86.51.
10. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers; $1,455,133; $89.18.
11. André Rieu; $1,379,920; $86.77.
12. Bruno Mars; $1,343,478; $78.34.
13. Neil Diamond; $1,324,628; $101.16.
14. The Weeknd; $1,285,615; $88.22.
15. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,263,611; $96.89.
16. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $1,209,778; $86.17.
17. Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull ; $1,174,827; $90.94.
18. Eric Church; $1,106,890; $66.18.
19. Tool; $1,077,322; $77.19.
20. Florida Georgia Line; $1,050,460; $53.01.
