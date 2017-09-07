How major US stock market indexes fared Thursday

U.S. stock indexes finished nearly back where they started Thursday as steep losses for banks and insurance companies were balanced out by gains in health care and technology companies.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave up 0.44 points to 2,465.10.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 22.86 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,784.78.

The Nasdaq composite added 4.55 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,397.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 3.52 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,398.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 11.45 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow is down 202.78 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 37.46 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 lost 14.90 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 226.27 points, or 10.1 percent.

The Dow is up 2,022.18 points, or 10.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,014.75 points, or 18.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.54 points, or 3.1 percent.