The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iBook charts for week ending September 3, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Shattered by Helen Hardt - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)

2. Seeing Red by Sandra Brown - 9781455572076 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter - 9780062430267 - (William Morrow)

4. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate - 9780425284698 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Y is for Yesterday by Sue Grafton - 9781101614358 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Glass Houses by Louise Penny - 9781466873681 - (St. Martin's Press)

7. The Wyoming Kid by Debbie Macomber - 9781488027673 - (MIRA)

8. Most Valuable Playboy by Lauren Blakely - No ISBN Available - (Lauren Blakely Books)

9. A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin - 9780399180842 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin - 9780553897845 - (Random House Publishing Group)

