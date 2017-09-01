PinnacleHealth now part of U. of Pittsburgh Medical Center

A seven-hospital network based in Harrisburg is the latest addition to the sprawling University of Pittsburgh Medical Center empire.

PinnacleHealth will now be known as UPMC Pinnacle. Under the deal announced Friday, Pinnacle hospitals will retain a local 12-member governing board, with UPMC adding six members. UPMC Pinnacle hospitals will also honor contracts with regional insurers not affiliated with UPMC and its health plan.

UPMC, western Pennsylvania's dominant health network, operates more than 25 hospitals and employs more than 70,000 people, making it the largest non-government employer in the state.

UPMC Pinnacle operates hospitals in Carlisle, Hanover, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lititz, Mechanicsburg and York.