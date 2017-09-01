Grain mixed, Livestock mostly lower

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was higher 2.40 cents at $4.1260 a bushel; Sept corn was down 2 cents at $3.4020 a bushel; December oats lost .40 cent at $2.3640 a bushel while Sept soybeans was up 1.60 cents to $9.38 a bushel.

Beef mostly lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle lost .15 cent at $1.0525 a pound; Sepember feeder cattle lost .13 cent at $1.4245 a pound; October lean hogs was .03 cent lower at $.6138 a pound.